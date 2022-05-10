DAVIS, ELOHA MALACHIEN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 23:40

Date of Birth: 12/07/1999 Age: 22 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 3920 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SHIFT SUPERVISOR

Arrest Location: 3930 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

