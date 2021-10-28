DAVIS, JONATHON SCOTT

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/26/2021 | 20:27
Date of Birth: 02/26/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1289 OCEAN MANNER, LAKES CITY, TX 77573
Occupation: SALES ASSOCIATE
Arrest Location: 5450 MCDONALD AVE, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: TREVOR PIKE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD164447 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007758
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1a2 DRUGS-POSSESS