DAVIS, LESLIE ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/10/2022 | 15:09

Date of Birth: 02/16/1989 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SERVER

Arrest Location: 10700 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: IMALAY DIAZ - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD005278 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000272

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you