DAVIS, PEDRO JOHN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 15:36

Date of Birth: 10/09/1986 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 213 ATLANTIC BLVD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: FISHERMAND

Arrest Location: 213 ATLANTIC BLVD, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD068318 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003233

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 847.0138.2 CRUELTY TOWARD CHILD 1 Felony Count(s) of 934.215 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 827.04.1a CONTRIB DELINQ MINOR

