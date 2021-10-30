DAVIS, RICHARD

Arrest Date/Time: 10/30/2021 | 07:18

Date of Birth: 10/01/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: DISABLED

Arrest Location: US1, BAY POINT

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEX FIERRO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD166299 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007864

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b3 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you