DAVIS, RICHARD

Arrest Date/Time: 10/30/2021 | 07:18
Date of Birth: 10/01/1964 Age: 57 Gender: M Race: W
Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: DISABLED
Arrest Location: US1, BAY POINT
Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEX FIERRO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD166299 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007864
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.193.2b3 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL