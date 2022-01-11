DE LA CRUZ, NORMAN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 15:50

Date of Birth: 01/02/2002 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 10611 128TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33186

Occupation: STUDEN

Arrest Location: 1733 SUNRISE DR, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: MARCUS LOTT - PK CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168395 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008002

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 827.04.1a CONTRIB DELINQ MINOR 2 Felony Count(s) of 794.011.4a SEX ASSLT

