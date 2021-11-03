DE LOS SANTOS DURAN, LUZ DIVINA

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 20:00
Date of Birth: 11/16/1988 Age: 32 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 2910 137TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33035
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168054 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007973
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR