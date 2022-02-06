DEAN, ANTHONY MORRIS

Arrest Date/Time: 02/05/2022 | 22:07

Date of Birth: 09/07/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: B

Address: STREETS OF, HOMESTEAD, FL 33032

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ERICA ALBURY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021165 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000982

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

