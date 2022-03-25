DEAN, MELVIN TERRAL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/24/2022 | 19:29

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 45 HIBISCUS LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: STOCK in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 107MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050330 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002380

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH