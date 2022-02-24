DEBOSE, CASSIE ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 13:33

Date of Birth: 09/03/1982 Age: 39 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY LARGO, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN BARNETT - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032357 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001501

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

