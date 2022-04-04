DEFRIES, BRADLEY VINCENT

Arrest Date/Time: 04/04/2022 | 17:24

Date of Birth: 01/22/1961 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 200 FLORIDA AVE (MM91.5), TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: CONTRACTOR

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD057006 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002723

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

