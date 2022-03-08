DEGRAND, PATRICK MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 03:04

Date of Birth: 05/17/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 242 SWEET WATER RD, PHILADELPHIA, TN 37846

Occupation: CARPENTRY in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 1 GOVERNMENT RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL

