DEL SOL CASTILLO, JAVIER JESUS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/20/2021 | 23:28

Date of Birth: 08/06/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 311 73RD ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 33RD STREET GULF, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD184966 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008885

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS