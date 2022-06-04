Arrest Date/Time: 06/04/2022 | 09:54

Date of Birth: 01/11/1970 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD097928 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004513

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of

Recommended for you