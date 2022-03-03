DELARA, RAYSA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 14:54

Date of Birth: 12/22/1958 Age: 63 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 65 AVENUE A, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - NARCOTICS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035486 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001674

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.31 FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.31 FAILURE TO APPEAR

