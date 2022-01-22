DELGADO, DIAMOND RUSTY

Arrest Date/Time: 01/22/2022 | 04:23

Date of Birth: 06/03/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 301 WHITE ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEX FIERRO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012217 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000617

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.07.2a SIMPLE ASSLT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 836.12.2 INTIMIDATION

Recommended for you