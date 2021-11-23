DELGADO, DIAMOND RUSTY

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 04:05

Date of Birth: 06/03/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 301 WHITE ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177793 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008486

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.23 OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.2b OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.082.3 BATTERY

Recommended for you