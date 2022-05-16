Arrest Date/Time: 05/16/2022 | 01:26

Date of Birth: 03/21/2002 Age: 20 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD084148 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003984

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2d NEGLECT CHILD

