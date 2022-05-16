DELOSSANTOS, JUAN NONE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/16/2022 | 10:11

Date of Birth: 02/06/1989 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 4130 CONWAY AVE, CHARLOTTE, NC 28209

Occupation: FOOD TRUCK

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD084333 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003990

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

