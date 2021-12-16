DELUCA, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/16/2021 | 00:23

Date of Birth: 06/24/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 86781 OLD HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: LOAN OFFICER

Arrest Location: 86781 OLD HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD189326 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009157

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY

