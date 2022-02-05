DELUCA, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 02/05/2022 | 00:11

Date of Birth: 06/24/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 86781 OLD HWY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: LOAN OFFICER

Arrest Location: 86781 OLD HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020598 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000958

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

