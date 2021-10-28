DEMBLANS, KRISTIAN DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 10/25/2021 | 20:16

Date of Birth: 06/06/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 80 MARINA AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: PROPERTY MANAGER

Arrest Location: 84MM US1 SB, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: SCOTT COSTA - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD163880 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007733

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS

Recommended for you