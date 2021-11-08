Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 21:44
Date of Birth: 04/21/1977 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 17686 CADENA DR, BOCA RATON, FL 33496
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 99010 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170447 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008120
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY