Arrest Date/Time: 05/25/2022 | 11:24

Date of Birth: 01/25/1989 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 16900 NORTH BAY ROAD, SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL 33160

Occupation: CONSULTANT

Arrest Location: 10 HIGH POINT RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD090500 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004229

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION