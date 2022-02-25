DIAZ CRUZ, TAIMY DE LA CARIDAD

Arrest Date/Time: 02/25/2022 | 03:29

Date of Birth: 12/31/1997 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 14541 297 STREET, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW GRIMM - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032614 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001531

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR

