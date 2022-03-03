DIAZ, KEENEY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 16:14

Date of Birth: 11/02/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 11881 220 ST, MIAMI, FL 33170

Occupation: PREP COOK

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035521 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001677

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

