Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 15:53

Date of Birth: 11/26/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1032 ALD RD, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32211

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD087311 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004117

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 327.72 HEALTH-SAFETY