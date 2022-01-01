DIAZ, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/01/2022 | 03:41

Date of Birth: 12/11/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 34965 188TH PL, HOMESTAEAD, FL 33034

Occupation: CARPENTRY

Arrest Location: 23 ROSE PL, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD000054 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000008

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you