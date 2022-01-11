DIAZ, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/11/2022 | 19:34

Date of Birth: 03/12/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1021 34TH ST, MIAMI, FL 33145

Occupation: RECEPTION

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JORGE MORENO - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO22CAD006013 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000310

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 3 Unknown Count(s) of 806.13(1)(b)2

