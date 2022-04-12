DIAZ NOVO, LUIS ENRIQUE

Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 16:24

Date of Birth: 08/25/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 680 6TH PLACE, HIALEAH, FL 33010

Occupation: SUPERVISOR in MEDLEY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062363 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002964

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

