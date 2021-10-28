Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/26/2021 | 20:15
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989 Age: 32 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 14522 38TH LN, MIAMI, FL 33175
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 74 HERON LN, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: JAMIE MILLER - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A3
Incident #: MCSO21CAD164437 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007757
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY