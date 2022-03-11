DILLON, JACOB ISAIAH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 21:08

Date of Birth: 11/16/2002 Age: 19 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1205 3 TERR, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in FLORIDA CITY

Arrest Location: 102630 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: RICHARD RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041573 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001965

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

