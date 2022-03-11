DINGLE, JEFFERY GEORGE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 13:46

Date of Birth: 05/30/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 6276 ROSECOMMON DR, NORCROSS, GA 30092

Occupation: ENGINEER

Arrest Location: 605 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH