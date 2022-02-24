DODSON, WILLIAM DEAN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 08:55

Date of Birth: 11/06/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 679 LAKE DR 102.7 GU NORTH, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONTRACTOR

Arrest Location: 679 LAKE DR 102.7 GU NORTH, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: TOMMY DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD032181 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001491

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

