DODSON, WILLIAM DEAN

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 19:18

Date of Birth: 11/06/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 679 LAKE DR 102.7 GU NORTH, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: MAINT SUPERVISOR in KEYLARGO

Arrest Location: 679 LAKE DR 102.7 GU NORTH, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD078640 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003731

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.021.1a AGGRAV ASSLT - WEAPON