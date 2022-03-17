DOLAN, BRADLEY KARL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 12:49

Date of Birth: 04/24/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 890 15TH ST, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 890 15 ST OCEAN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045908 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002171

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

