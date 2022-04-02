DOMINGUEZ, GERARDO SANCHEZ

Arrest Date/Time: 04/02/2022 | 15:00

Date of Birth: 03/24/1987 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 20927 124TH AVENUE ROAD, MIAMI, FL 33177

Occupation: BARBER in MIAMI

Arrest Location: US1 SOUTHBOUND MM 97, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 1 Unknown Count(s) of 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Unknown Count(s) of

