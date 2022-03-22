DONEGAN, MICHAEL SEAN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/22/2022 | 06:41

Date of Birth: 09/20/2000 Age: 21 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3883 HICKORY ST, SEAFORD, NY 11783

Occupation: SALES ASSOCIATE in SEAFORD

Arrest Location: 726 SOUTHARD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.2a BURGL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH