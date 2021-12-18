DONOHUE, SEAN MICHAEL

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 12/18/2021 | 09:22
Date of Birth: 06/12/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: W
Address: STREETS OF BIG PINE, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 30351 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE
Arresting Officer/Agency: JONATHAN LANE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD190598 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009225
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.015.2 LARC 1 Unknown Count(s) of 999.9999.9999 MUNICIPAL ORDINANCE VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.015.2 LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING