DOTSON, DECKIE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 09:49

Date of Birth: 07/24/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1620 TRUESDELL CT, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FOOD CART PREP in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD173192 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008259

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

