DOUGLAS, JANIYA SHAIMIRACLE

Arrest Date/Time: 05/12/2022 | 09:48

Date of Birth: 01/19/2003 Age: 19 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 14040 273RD LN, , FL 33032

Occupation: HOUSEKEEPER

Arrest Location: 58000 CARD SOUND RD, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD081790 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003873

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.1 FLEE/ELUDE POLICE

