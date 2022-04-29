Arrest Date/Time: 04/29/2022 | 17:09

Date of Birth: 01/03/1991 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 429 SAWYER DR, CUDJOE KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: HOUSEKEEPING in KEY COLONY

Arrest Location: 30535 OVERSEAS HWY, BIG PINE KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD073349 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003496

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

Recommended for you