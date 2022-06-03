Arrest Date/Time: 06/03/2022 | 21:55

Date of Birth: 06/19/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 25 SOUTH DEL MAR BVLD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: POOL MAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: US1, BIG COPPITT

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD097473 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004505

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

