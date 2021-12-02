DRAGO, MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/02/2021 | 19:16

Date of Birth: 09/06/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5513 5 AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BARBER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5300 MACDONALD AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: TY TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD182163 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008723

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 836.10.1 INTIMIDATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

