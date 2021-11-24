DUDAS, BRETT ZALE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 22:32

Date of Birth: 07/03/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11925 11TH PL, BISCAYNE PARK, FL 33161

Occupation: BOAT KEEPER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 81101 OVERSEAS HWY, UPPER MATECUMBE

Arresting Officer/Agency: VAUGHN O'KEEFE - MCSO\DIST 6 B SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD178164 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008520

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH