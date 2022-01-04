DUFFY, SANDRA MARIE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/04/2022 | 11:17

Date of Birth: 11/25/1966 Age: 55 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 5530 3RD AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: HAIRDRESSER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD001855 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000097

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1f1 COCAINE-SELL 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.1f1 COCAINE-SELL