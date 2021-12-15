DULFO, MICHAEL JOSE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/15/2021 | 19:09

Date of Birth: 02/14/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 629 2ND STREET, MIAMI, FL 33130

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1 @ 35MM,

Arresting Officer/Agency: TYLER BLANTON - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD189191 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009147

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT