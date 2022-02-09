DUNING, JOSHUA DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 02/09/2022 | 12:55

Date of Birth: 05/30/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 508 SIMONTON ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: ASSISTANT CARPENTER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD023277 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001092

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION