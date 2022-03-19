DUPEE, RANDALL MARCEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/19/2022 | 02:21

Date of Birth: 08/16/1960 Age: 61 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8704 SEPULVEDA, LOS ANGELES, CA 90045

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 1221 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

