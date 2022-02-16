DUPREE, WYATT C

Arrest Date/Time: 02/16/2022 | 10:25

Date of Birth: 11/01/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD027219 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001300

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.1 BATTERY